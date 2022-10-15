NBA season predictions: Southwest division picks, betting odds for 2022-23 season

Although winning a division in the NBA doesn’t officially mean anything, bettors can still make some cash wagering on division futures. Here’s a look at the Southwest division for the upcoming 2022-23 season, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Southwest Division Odds for 2022-23 Season

Memphis Grizzlies: +105

Dallas Mavericks: +140

New Orleans Pelicans: +400

San Antonio Spurs: +50000

Houston Rockets: +50000

This divisions shows a clear gulf between the contenders and pretenders in the NBA, with three teams at the top clearly fighting amongst themselves. That’s good news for bettors, who are going to get strong value no matter who wins.

The pick: Mavericks +140

The Grizzlies aren’t sneaking up on anyone and will be without Jaren Jackson Jr. for a bit. Luka Doncic is the MVP favorite for a reason, and Dallas has a solid supporting cast around him. The Pelicans are the great unknown with Zion Williamson coming back but Doncic is the more sure thing. Take the Mavs to win this division.

