NBA season predictions: Pacific division picks, betting odds for 2022-23 season

One of the most intriguing divisions to bet on entering the 2022-23 NBA season is the Pacific division, with four teams potentially being labeled title contenders. This might be the division with the most star power, especially with the two LA teams. Here’s a look at odds to win the Pacific division courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Pacific Division Odds for 2022-23 Season

Los Angeles Clippers: +180

Golden State Warriors: +200

Phoenix Suns: +225

Los Angeles Lakers: +800

Sacramento Kings: +40000

This is one of two divisions in the NBA where every team is competing for a playoff spot. The Lakers were bad last year but they are considered potential title contenders with LeBron James back. And they aren’t the only ones in this division, which has the reigning champions Warriors in it. There’s going to be good value here no matter who you bet on.

The pick: Suns +225

The Clippers have a star who likes to ease through the regular season, while the Warriors also understand the bigger picture and might rest their key players. The Suns have a lot of drama to sort through but this team did win 64 games last year and brings back every key player. That’s got to count for something and at +225, this is tremendous value.

