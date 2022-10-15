NBA season predictions: Northwest division picks, betting odds for 2022-23 season

No division has undergone more change this offseason than the Northwest division, with an All-Star from one team moving to another within the group. The winner of this division last year is now rebuilding. There’s also the two-time reigning MVP going for a three-peat in this group, and he should have his sidekicks back healthy this time around. Here’s a look at odds for the Northwest division in the 2022-23 NBA season courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Northwest Division Odds for 2022-23 Season

Denver Nuggets: -140

Minnesota Timberwolves: +140

Portland Trail Blazers: +800

Utah Jazz: +20000

Oklahoma City Thunder: +25000

The Nuggets and Timberwolves are bonafide playoff contenders, while the Trail Blazers fit into the contending group while likely being play-in participants. The Jazz and Thunder will not be factors here, and they really don’t want to be as they hope to get the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The pick: Timberwolves +140

The Nuggets finished just two games ahead of the Timberwolves last year and while the injured stars are back for Denver, it could easily go sideways given the health issues they’ve had. Minnesota brings in All-Star Rudy Gobert, which is worth at least a few games. There should be some improvement from Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards as well. The Nuggets are the favorite, but the Timberwolves offer more value. Take them in this category.

