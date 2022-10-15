T20 World Cup 2022 standings in group, Super 12 stages

The 2022 T20 World Cup is finally here with the group stage kicking off October 16. Here’s a look at the standings in the group and Super 12 stage as the competition progresses.
T20 World Cup 2022 Group Stage Standings
Group A
Namibia, 0-0, 0 points
Netherlands, 0-0, 0 points
Sri Lanka, 0-0, 0 points
UAE, 0-0, 0 points
Group B
Ireland, 0-0, 0 points
Scotland, 0-0, 0 points
West Indies, 0-0, 0 points
Zimbabwe, 0-0, 0 points
The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 12 stage, where eight teams who have previously qualified directly are waiting. This is technically where the real T20 World Cup begins.
T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Standings
Pool 1
Afghanistan, 0-0, 0 points
Australia, 0-0, 0 points
England, 0-0, 0 points
New Zealand, 0-0, 0 points
Winner of Group A
Runner-up of Group B
Pool 2
Bangladesh, 0-0, 0 points
India, 0-0, 0 points
Pakistan, 0-0, 0 points
South Africa, 0-0, 0 points
Winner of Group B
Runner-up of Group A
The top two teams in each pool will make the semifinal round. The winner of Pool 1 will play the runner-up in Pool 2, while the winner of Pool 2 will play the runner-up of Pool 1.
T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinals
TBD vs. TBD
TBD vs. TBD
T20 World Cup 2022 Final
TBD vs. TBD