T20 World Cup 2022 standings in group, Super 12 stages

The 2022 T20 World Cup is finally here with the group stage kicking off October 16. Here’s a look at the standings in the group and Super 12 stage as the competition progresses.

T20 World Cup 2022 Group Stage Standings

Group A

Namibia, 0-0, 0 points

Netherlands, 0-0, 0 points

Sri Lanka, 0-0, 0 points

UAE, 0-0, 0 points

Group B

Ireland, 0-0, 0 points

Scotland, 0-0, 0 points

West Indies, 0-0, 0 points

Zimbabwe, 0-0, 0 points

The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 12 stage, where eight teams who have previously qualified directly are waiting. This is technically where the real T20 World Cup begins.

T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Standings

Pool 1

Afghanistan, 0-0, 0 points

Australia, 0-0, 0 points

England, 0-0, 0 points

New Zealand, 0-0, 0 points

Winner of Group A

Runner-up of Group B

Pool 2

Bangladesh, 0-0, 0 points

India, 0-0, 0 points

Pakistan, 0-0, 0 points

South Africa, 0-0, 0 points

Winner of Group B

Runner-up of Group A

The top two teams in each pool will make the semifinal round. The winner of Pool 1 will play the runner-up in Pool 2, while the winner of Pool 2 will play the runner-up of Pool 1.

T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinals

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

T20 World Cup 2022 Final

TBD vs. TBD