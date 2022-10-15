Auburn vs. Ole Miss start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 7 game

The Auburn Tigers and #9 Ole Miss Rebels meet up in Week 7 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford in an SEC matchup. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on ESPN.

Auburn (3-3, 1-2 SEC) will look to avoid a third consecutive loss and is coming off a 42-10 defeat against the Georgia Bulldogs on the road. Robby Ashford completed 13-of-38 passes for 165 yards with a touchdown and lost a fumble, filling in for TJ Finley.

Ole Miss (6-0, 2-0 SEC) has a great chance to remain undefeated, and the Rebels totaled 591 total yards of offense in a 52-28 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores. Jaxson Dart completed 25-of-32 passes for 448 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, and he connected with Jonathan Mingo, who caught nine passes for 247 yards and two scores.

Ole Miss is a 14.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -700 moneyline odds, making Auburn a +510 underdog. The over/under is set at 55.5.