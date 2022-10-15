Auburn vs. #9 Ole Miss: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 7

The #9 Ole Miss Rebels and Auburn Tigers meet up in Week 7 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on ESPN. The Rebels moved into the top 10 last week and will look to stay undefeated as two-touchdown favorites on Saturday.

Ole Miss (6-0, 2-0 SEC) quarterback Jaxson Dart completed 25-of-32 passes for 448 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in a 52-28 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores. He connected with Jonathan Mingo for 247 yards and two touchdowns, while Jordan Watkins finished with 117 receiving yards and a score.

Auburn (3-3, 1-2 SEC) will look to avoid a third consecutive loss with starting quarterback TJ Finley out with an injury, and the Tigers were crushed 42-10 to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Ole Miss is a 15.5-point on DraftKings Sportsbook with -700 moneyline odds, making Auburn a +510 underdog. The over/under is set at 55.5.

Auburn vs. Ole Miss

Date: October 15

Start time: noon ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.