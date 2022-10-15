No. 19 Kansas vs. Oklahoma start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 7 game

The Kansas Jayhawks and Oklahoma Sooners meet up in Week 7 at Memorial Stadium in Norman in a Big 12 matchup. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on ESPN2.

Kansas (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) is coming off the first loss of its season with a 38-31 defeat against the TCU Horned Frogs, and the Jayhawks were without Jalon Daniels, who left the game with a shoulder injury.

Oklahoma (3-3, 0-3 Big 12) is off to a poor start through six games of the Brent Venables era, and the Sooners hit a new low last weekend with a 49-0 loss to the Texas Longhorns. Oklahoma was without starting QB Dillon Gabriel and as a team, the Sooners completed 9-of-17 passes for 39 yards with two interceptions.

Oklahoma is a 9-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -305 moneyline odds, making Kansas a +255 underdog. The over/under is set at 62.5.