Arkansas vs. BYU: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 7

The Arkansas Razorbacks and BYU Cougars meet up in Week 7 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The Razorbacks will look to end their losing streak, and the Cougars dropped out of the top 25 this week.

Arkansas (3-3, 1-3 SEC) appears likely to get starting quarterback KJ Jefferson back after missing last weekend’s 40-17 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs with a head injury. BYU (4-2) trailed by as many as 19 points in last week’s 28-20 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as Christopher Brooks rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

Arkansas is a 1.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -120 moneyline odds, making BYU a +100 underdog. The over/under is set at 66.5.

Arkansas vs. BYU

Date: October 15

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.