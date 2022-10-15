8 Oklahoma State vs. #13 TCU: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 7

The #8 Oklahoma State Cowboys and #13 TCU Horned Frogs meet up in Week 7 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The Cowboys beat the three Power 5 opponents on the schedule b double digits and will look to keep that going against a Horned Frogs team that will play an undefeated conference opponent for the second consecutive season.

Oklahoma State (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) is coming off a 41-31 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders as Spencer Sanders completed 22-of-45 passes for 297 yards with a touchdown, and he rushed for 56 yards with two more scores.

TCU (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) gave the Kansas Jayhawks their first loss with a 38-31 victory last weekend, and Max Duggan completed 23-of-33 passes for 308 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, and he rushed for 55 yards and a score.

TCU is a 4-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -175 moneyline odds, making Oklahoma State a +150 underdog. The over/under is set at 68.5.

Oklahoma State vs. TCU

Date: October 15

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.