LSU vs. Florida: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 7

The LSU Tigers and Florida Gators meet up in Week 7 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The Tigers will look to pick up the pieces after getting crushed last weekend, and the Gators will go for three wins in a row.

LSU (4-2, 2-1 SEC) struggled to stay competitive with the Tennessee Volunteers in a 40-13 home loss last weekend, allowing 502 yards of offense, and Jayden Daniels completed 32-of-45 passes for 300 yards with a touchdown and interception. Florida (4-2, 1-2 SEC) is coming off a 24-17 win over the Missouri Tigers as the Gators rushed for 231 yards in the victory.

Florida is a 3-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -135 moneyline odds, making LSU a +115 underdog. The over/under is set at 52.

LSU vs. Florida

Date: October 15

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.