No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 5 Michigan start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 7 game

The No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions and No. 5 Michigan Wolverines meet up in Week 7 at Beaver Stadium in Happy Valley, PA in a Big Ten East matchup. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET and the game will air on Fox.

The Big Ten East is a three-team race featuring Michigan, Penn State and the Ohio State Buckeyes as all three are unbeaten through the first six weeks of the college football season, so this is a huge matchup on Saturday afternoon.

Michigan (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) pulled away for a 31-10 win over the Indiana Hoosiers as JJ McCarthy completed 28-of-36 passes for 304 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Penn State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) had two weeks to prepare for this matchup as the Nittany Lions are coming off a 17-7 home win over the Northwestern Wildcats behind 220 rushing yards.

Michigan is a 7-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -275 moneyline odds, making Penn State a +230 underdog. The over/under is set at 51.