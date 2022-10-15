Miami vs. Virginia Tech start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 7 game

The Miami Hurricanes and Virginia Tech Hokies meet up in Week 7 at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, VA in an ACC matchup. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN3, as well as regional sports networks depending where you are.

The former stalwarts of the Big East in the 1990s and early 2000s have fallen on hard times recently. Miami (2-3, 0-1) has lost three straight and dropped its conference opener to the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday, 27-24. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke threw for 496 yards and three touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough. Miami’s defense did force a couple of turnovers, but also got torched in the passing game again.

Virginia Tech (2-4, 1-2) had one of its better offense games of the season and had opportunities to upset the Pittsburgh Panthers on the road. But the Hokies run defense was basically non-existent in a 45-29 loss. Pitt running back Israel Abanikanda rushed for a school record 320 yards and SIX touchdowns.

Miami is a 7-point road favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook and are betting at -275 on the moneyline. The point total sits at 47, and the Hokies are opening at +230 on the moneyline.