Arkansas vs. BYU start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 7 game

The Arkansas Razorbacks and BYU Cougars meet up in Week 7 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

This is a rather unique and different non-conference game so credit to both teams for taking it on. Arkansas (3-3, 1-2) has lost three straight and really struggled without starting quarterback K.J. Jefferson in a 40-17 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs. For whatever reason the Razorbacks started Cade Fortin before realizing that was a huge mistake and went to Malik Hornsby. At least Pittman was honest about why he started Fortin, a journeyman by college football standards, and what a mistake it was.

Here is Sam Pittman’s answer to why the Hogs went with Cade Fortin over Malik Hornsby to start today’s 40-17 loss to Mississippi State: pic.twitter.com/iI6eSlCS9p — Mason Choate (@ChoateMason) October 8, 2022

Hornsby wasn’t the most accurate passer, but at least he was fun to watch and accounted for 350 yards on offense. By then it was too late and Mississippi State had racked up nearly 600 yards on offense themselves.

BYU (4-2) took part in this year’s Shamrock Series with Notre Dame, playing at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Cougars rallied late, but lost 28-20 to the Fighting Irish. Quarterback Jaren Hall could not push the ball down the field and threw for just 120 yards. BYU’s poorest run defense yielded 237 yards on the ground.

Arkansas is a 1.5-point home favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with the Hogs sitting at -120 on the moneyline. Bettors can get on the Cougars moneyline at +100. The point total is set at 66.5.