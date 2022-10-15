No. 15 NC State vs. No. 18 Syracuse start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 7 game

The No. 15 NC State Wolfpack and No. 18 Syracuse Orange meet up in Week 7 at The JAM Wireless (Carrier) Dome in Syracuse, New York in an ACC matchup. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ACC Network.

Syracuse (5-0, 2-0) remains one of the more enjoyable unlikely stories in college football. The Orange enjoyed a bye week after cruising to a 59-0 beatdown of Wagner on October 1.

N.C. State (5-1, 1-1) survived a tough battle from Florida State, beating the Seminoles 19-17 at home. It was a costly win, however, as starting quarterback Devin Leary injured his throwing shoulder in the third quarter. Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said that Leary’s injury wouldn’t require surgery and is day-to-day, but it would be a surprise if Leary played this week.

Syracuse is a 3.5-point home favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, after the line opened at 4.5 in some spots. The Orange currently sit at -175 on the moneyline. The point total is set at 41.5 with the Wolfpack at +150 on the moneyline.