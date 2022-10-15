No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. No. 13 TCU start time: What time, TV channel for Week 7 game

The No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowboys and No. 13 TCU Horned Frogs meet up in Week 7 at Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas in a Big 12 matchup. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC.

Oklahoma State (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) won consecutive games out of the bye week including a 41-31 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders last weekend, and Spencer Sanders completed 22-of-45 passes for 297 yards with a touchdown, and he rushed for two scores with 56 yards on 17 attempts.

TCU (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) put an end to the Kansas Jayhawks reign of terror and remained unbeaten with a 38-31 victory as Max Duggan connected with Quentin Johnston for a 24-yard touchdown in the final minutes.

TCU is a 4-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -175 moneyline odds, making Oklahoma State a +150 underdog. The over/under is set at 68.5.