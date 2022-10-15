Maryland vs. Indiana start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 7 game

The Maryland Terrapins and Indiana Hoosiers meet up in Week 7 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana in a Big Ten matchup. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2.

It’s a clash of two Big Ten programs trying to jock for position for mid-level bowl berths. Maryland (4-2, 1-1 B1G) played an exciting back-and-forth battle against the Purdue Boilermakers before losing 31-29. Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns in the loss.

Indiana (3-3, 1-2 B1G) lost its third straight game, a 31-10 result to the Michigan Wolverines. The Hoosiers couldn’t get much done on offense and Michigan puled away in the second half behind a 300-yard passing performance from J.J. McCarthy. Indiana quarterback Connor Bazeiak got sacked seven times and the Hoosiers netted just nine yards rushing.

Maryland is a 11.5-point favorite on the road at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Terrapins are sitting at -425 on the moneyline. The point total is set at 61.5 with Indiana betting at +340 on the moneyline.