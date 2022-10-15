Vanderbilt vs. No. 1 Georgia start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 7 game

The Vanderbilt Commodores and No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs meet up in Week 7 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia in an SEC matchup. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on the SEC Network.

Vanderbilt (3-3, 0-2 SEC) continued its struggles against SEC competition last week with a 52-28 home loss to Ole Miss. The Commodores led 20-17 at halftime and got 281 yards and two touchdowns from quarterback A.J. Swann. The Rebels, however, overpowered Vanderbilt in the second half. Quarterback Jaxson Dart threw for 448 yards.

Georgia (6-0, 3-0 SEC) regained its form after a stumbling a bit in close wins against Kent State and the Missouri Tigers. The Bulldogs roughed up Auburn, 42-10, and is back at the top of the AP Top 25 polls. Georgia got back to its roots with the running game and piled up 295 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

Georgia is a massive 38.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set at 58.5. There are no moneyline options.