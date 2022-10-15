No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 6 Tennessee start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 7 game

The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers meet up in Week 7 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee in an SEC matchup. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS.

Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) survived its second final-minute scare of the season last weekend for a game that was in doubt through the final play of a 24-20 win over the Texas A&M Aggies at home without Bryce Young, who didn’t play with an injury.

Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) is headed in an incredible direction in the second year of head coach Josh Heupel, and a win in this matchup would be quite a moment for the program coming off a 40-13 road win over the LSU Tigers.

Alabama is a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and are priced at -265 on the moneyline. That makes Tennessee a +225 underdog, and the over/under is set at 66.