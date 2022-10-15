LSU vs. Florida start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 7 game

The LSU Tigers and Florida Gators meet up in Week 7 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida in an SEC matchup. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

LSU (4-2, 2-1 SEC) snapped a four-game winning streak last weekend and was not all that competitive in a 40-13 home loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Jayden Daniels completed 32-of-45 passes for 300 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and he rushed for 38 yards on 16 carries.

Florida (4-2, 1-2 SEC) won two games in a row with one more matchup before heading into a bye week. The Gators beat the Missouri Tigers 24-17, rushing for 231 yards and a touchdown on 32 carries as a team.

Florida is a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and priced at -135 on the moneyline. That makes LSU a +115 underdog, and the over/under is set at 52.