No. 16 Mississippi State vs. No. 22 Kentucky. start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 7 game

The No. 16 Mississippi State Bulldogs and No. 22 Kentucky Wildcats meet up in Week 7 at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington, Kentucky in an SEC matchup. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on SEC Network.

Mississippi State (5-1, 2-1 SEC) will go for its fourth consecutive victory and looked impressive in a 40-17 home win over the Arkansas Razorbacks last weekend as Will Rogers completed 31-of-48 passes for 395 yards with three touchdowns.

Kentucky (4-2, 1-2 SEC) lost two straight conference matchups including a 24-14 defeat against the South Carolina Gamecocks with quarterback Will Levis held out with an injury. Kaiya Sheron completed 15-of-27 passes for 178 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Mississippi State is a 4.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and priced at -195 on the moneyline. That makes Kentucky a +165 underdog, and the over/under is set at 49.