No. 4 Clemson vs. Florida State start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 7 game

The No. 4 Clemson Tigers and Florida State Seminoles meet up in Week 7 at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida in an ACC matchup. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC.

Clemson has been back inside the top five all season despite a down year for its high standards in 2021, and it will look to move to 7-0 as DJ Uiagalelei threw for three touchdowns in a 31-3 win over the Boston College Eagles last weekend.

Florida State lost two games in a row including a 19-17 road defeat over the NC State Wolfpack last week as Jordan Travis threw his second interception in the final minute of the loss into the end zone.

Clemson is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -180 on the moneyline. That makes Florida State a +155 underdog, and the over/under is set at 51.