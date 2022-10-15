Stanford vs. Notre Dame start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 7 game

The Stanford Cardinal and Notre Dame Fighting Irish meet up in Week 7 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBC as well as the Peacock streaming service.

Stanford (1-4, 0-4 Pac-12) has not picked up a win since a season-opening victory over Colgate and allowed a 56-yard touchdown in the final seconds of a 28-27 loss to the Oregon State Beavers last weekend, though Tanner McKee connected with Brycen Tremayne for two touchdowns. Notre Dame (3-2) came out of the bye week with a 28-20 win over the BYU Cougars as tight end Michael Mayer caught 11 passes for 118 yards with two touchdowns as the Irish look for a fourth consecutive victory following an 0-2 start to the Marcus Freeman era.

Notre Dame is a 17-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -900 on the moneyline. That makes Stanford a +625 underdog, and the over/under is set at 53.5.