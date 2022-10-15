No. 7 USC vs. No. 20 Utah start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 7 game

The No. 7 USC Trojans and No. 20 Utah Utes meet up in Week 7 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City in a Pac-12 matchup. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on Fox.

USC (6-0, 4-0 Pac-12) could not be off to a better start in the Lincoln Riley era as the Trojans exceeded last season’s win total in the first week of October. This will be the toughest matchup of the year, and the Trojans could head into the bye week with a great feeling for what this season could be with a win on Saturday night.

Utah (4-2, 2-1 Pac-12) is coming off a road loss to the UCLA Bruins 42-32 and will look to regroup quickly for the biggest regular season game of the year.

Utah is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and priced at -170 on the moneyline. That makes USC a +145 underdog, and the over/under is set at 65.