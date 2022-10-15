New Mexico vs. New Mexico State start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 7 game

The New Mexico Lobos and New Mexico State Aggies meet up in Week 7 at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, NM for the Battle for I-25. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET, and the game will only air on FloSports.

To watch this matchup, you can purchase a monthly subscription to FloSports for $19.99 per month or $12.50 per month with an annual subscription.

New Mexico (2-4, 0-3 Mountain West) will look to avoid a four-game losing streak, coming off a 27-14 loss to the Wyoming Cowboys as Miles Kendrick completed 11-of-17 passes for 107 yards with an interception, and he rushed for 72 yards and a score on 19 carries. New Mexico State (1-5) had two weeks to prepare for this rivalry matchup and is coming off a 21-7 loss to the FIU Panthers as the Aggies continue to rotate quarterbacks Diego Pavia and Gavin Frakes.

New Mexico is a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -245 on the moneyline. That makes New Mexico State a +205 underdog, and the over/under is set at 37.5.