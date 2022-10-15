North Carolina vs. Duke start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 7 game

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Duke Blue Devils meet up in Week 7 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, NC in an ACC matchup. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ACC Network.

North Carolina will look to remain the final undefeated team in the ACC Coastal division, and the Tar Heels are coming off a 27-24 road win over the Miami Hurricanes as Drake Maye completed 19-of-28 passes for 309 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, and he rushed for 53 yards on 14 attempts. Duke came from 14 points down in the fourth quarter but lost 23-20 to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in overtime as Riley Leonard completed 20-of-41 passes for 136 yards with a touchdown and interception.

North Carolina is a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -250 on the moneyline. That makes Duke a +210 underdog, and the over/under is set at 66.5.