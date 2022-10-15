Washington State vs. Oregon State start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 7 game

The Washington State Cougars and Oregon State Beavers meet up in Week 7 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, OR in a Pac-12 matchup. Kickoff is set for 9:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on Pac-12 Network.

Washington State (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) lost two of its last three games and is coming off a 30-14 defeat against the USC Trojans as Cameron Ward completed 19-of-32 passes for 172 yards with two touchdowns, and Jaylen Jenkins rushed for 130 yards on 13 carries.

Oregon State (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) followed consecutive losses with a 28-27 win over the Stanford Cardinal last weekend as quarterback Ben Gulbranson threw a game-winning touchdown in the final minute and started for an injured Chance Nolan, who could be out once again for Saturday night’s matchup.

Oregon State is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -180 on the moneyline. That makes Washington State a +155 underdog, and the over/under is set at 52.5.