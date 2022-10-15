No. 19 Kansas vs. Oklahoma: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel in Week 7

The No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks and Oklahoma Sooners meet up in Week 7 at Gaylord Family Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. The Jayhawks will be without their starting quarterback, while the Sooners may get their QB back on Saturday.

Kansas (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) is coming off its first loss of the season in a 38-31 defeat to the TCU Horned Frogs, and it will be without Jalon Daniels, who suffered an injury, and Jason Bean threw four touchdowns in relief.

Oklahoma (3-3, 0-3 Big 12) hit a new low early in the Brent Venables era with a 49-0 loss to the Texas Longhorns last week, but it could get starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel back as he’s been out in concussion protocol.

Oklahoma is a 9-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -305 moneyline odds, making Kansas a +255 underdog. The over/under is set at 62.5.

No. 19 Kansas vs. Oklahoma

Date: October 15

Start time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.