No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 5 Michigan: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 7

The No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions and No. 5 Michigan Wolverines meet up in Week 7 at Beaver Stadium in Happy Valley, PA. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on Fox. The first of two top-10 matchups on Saturday will feature two of the three Big Ten East programs battling for a spot in the conference title game.

Penn State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) has the advantage of getting an extra week to prepare, and the Nittany Lions beat the Northwestern Wildcats 17-7 behind 220 rushing yards heading into the bye.

Michigan (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) would certainly be feeling good about itself heading into next week’s bye after a win on Saturday, and Blake Corum rushed for 735 yards with 11 touchdowns through six games.

Michigan is a 7-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -275 moneyline odds, making Penn State a +230 underdog. The over/under is set at 51.

No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 5 Michigan

Date: October 15

Start time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it at Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, you will require a cable login with access to Fox to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.