Maryland vs. Indiana: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 7

The Maryland Terrapins and Indiana Hoosiers meet up in Week 7 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. Both programs are coming in after a loss and are still a couple weeks away from their bye.

Maryland (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten) came a two-point conversion away from tying last week’s matchup against the Purdue Boilermakers in a 31-29 defeat, and Taulia Tagovailoa completed 26-of-38 passes for 315 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

Indiana (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) lost three consecutive games, all of which came by at least two touchdowns, and the Michigan Wolverines pulled ahead in the fourth quarter as the Hoosiers fell 31-10 as Connor Bazelak completed 25-of-49 passes for 203 yards with a touchdown and interception.

Maryland is an 11.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -425 moneyline odds, making Indiana a +340 underdog. The over/under is set at 61.5.

Maryland vs. Indiana

Date: October 15

Start time: 3:30 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.