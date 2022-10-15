No. 15 NC State vs. No. 18 Syracuse: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more

The No. 15 NC State and No. 18 Syracuse Orange meet up in Week 7 at The Dome in Syracuse, NY. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on the ACC Network. The Wolfpack could be without their starting quarterback in a top-20 matchup with the undefeated Orange.

NC State (5-1, 1-1 ACC) rebounded from its first loss of the season with a 19-17 win over the Florida State Seminoles last weekend, but Devin Leary left with a shoulder injury. Syracuse (5-0, 2-0 ACC) had two weeks to get ready for this contest and went into the bye week following a 59-0 win over Wagner as Sean Tucker rushed or 232 yards with three touchdowns.

Syracuse is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -175 on the moneyline. That makes NC State a +150 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 41.5

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it on the ACC Network subset of WatchESPN or the ESPN app. It will require a cable login with access to the ACCN, however. If you don’t have a cable login with access, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.