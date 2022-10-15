North Carolina vs. Duke: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Duke Blue Devils meet up in Week 7 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on the ACC Network. The Tar Heels will look to remain the only unbeaten team in the ACC Coastal in conference play, while the Blue Devils are coming off an overtime loss.

North Carolina (5-1, 2-0 ACC) is coming off a 27-24 road win over the Miami Hurricanes as Drake Maye completed 19-of-28 passes for 309 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, and he rushed for 53 yards on 14 carries. Duke (4-2, 1-1 ACC) came back from 14 points down to force overtime against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets but fell short 23-20 in OT.

North Carolina is a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -250 on the moneyline. That makes Duke a +210 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 66.5.

North Carolina vs. Duke

Date: October 15

Start time: 8:00 p.m.

TV channel: ACC Network

Live stream: ACC Network, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it on the ACC Network subset of WatchESPN or the ESPN app. It will require a cable login with access to the ACCN, however. If you don’t have a cable login with access, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.