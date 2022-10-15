Alabama QB Bryce Young: Status for game vs. Tennessee

Saturday 9:15 AM Update: According to College GameDay, Young is expected to start in today’s blockbuster matchup against the Volunteers.

Alabama QB Bryce Young is expected to start according to @CollegeGameDay — College Fantasy Football (@FBSFantasyFoot) October 15, 2022

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young suffered a shoulder injury in Week 5 against Arkansas and did not return to the game after leaving in the second quarter. He also sat out of the Week 6 matchup with Texas A&M this past weekend. Will he be back for the Tide’s top-10 matchup against the undefeated No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers this weekend?

Backup Jalen Milroe has been filling in for Young, but after Milroe turned the ball over three times and barely escaped the Aggies this past Saturday, some Bama fans are concerned about the backup’s ability to lead the team going forward.

Young was designated as a game-time decision against A&M. He dressed for the game but never went in, though head coach Nick Saban told reporters after the game that he asked to play in the fourth quarter.

Saban did not have a solidified timeline after the close win over the Aggies, saying, “We’ll just see what kind of progress Bryce makes for the next week.”

On Monday, he offered slightly more detail, saying, “Hopefully, we’re going to try to get him ready to play this week. But this is something that nobody can predict how quickly this is going to give him an opportunity to be able to go out and do what he needs to do, and we’ll see as the week progresses.”

The current line at DraftKings Sportsbook for Alabama at Tennessee is set at Alabama -7.5, but keep an eye on that if Saban announces that Young will start for the Tide this weekend.

A Milroe-led Alabama team playing at the notoriously hostile Neyland Stadium makes sense in the 7.5-point spread range, but despite Tennessee’s consistent success, oddsmakers and bettors will see a healthy Young and likely translate his presence in the game into a wider spread.

Young, who won the 2021 Heisman Trophy, has passed for 1,202 yards and 14 touchdowns with just three interceptions in 2022.