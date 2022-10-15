NC State QB Devin Leary: Status for game vs. Syracuse

NC State quarterback Devin Leary has been ruled out for today’s game vs. Syracuse. Leary suffered an injury to his throwing arm in the Wolfpack’s close win over Florida State on Saturday, leaving late in the third quarter and not returning.

Sources: NC State QB Devin Leary (shoulder) out vs. Syracuse. Leary injured his shoulder against Florida State last week. https://t.co/PTx22li9GX — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 15, 2022

Head coach Dave Doeren said Monday that the injury will not require surgery, but did not have any recovery timeline to give to the press, saying, “There’s no timeline. It could be this week or it could be six weeks.”

Doeren said that Leary’s X-rays came back with no results, but that they would have to wait on an MRI to determine the junior’s timeline for return.

The No. 15 Wolfpack just escaped what would have been their second loss of the season with a last-second interception in the end zone against the Seminoles, and they’ll face another challenge this weekend in Syracuse as they continue making their way through a surprisingly strong ACC slate.

Before the injury, Leary had one touchdown and one interception against FSU. He was struggling to find his receivers, and ended the three quarters with his lowest total-game completion percentage of the 2022 season.