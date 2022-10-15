Full list of tee times for Final Round of the Zozo Championship on Sunday

The 2022 Zozo Championship will enter its final day on Sunday, and an unexpected player is at the top of the leaderboard in search of his sixth career win on the PGA TOUR. Rickie Fowler is at -14 and holding a one-shot lead on the field with 18 holes remaining at the Narashino Country Club in Chiba prefecture, just outside Tokyo, Japan.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Fowler is +200 to take home the trophy, with the -13 Keegan Bradley at +230. Both players have had great success on tour previously, but have struggled to find the win column as of late. Fowler hasn’t lifted a trophy since the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February of 2019, and the 2011 PGA Championship winner Bradley hasn’t taken home a title since the BMW Championship in September of 2018.

The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. While there is no PGA TOUR Live coverage this week on ESPN+, the Golf Channel will have full coverage from 11 p.m.-3 a.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the Zozo Championship on Sunday.