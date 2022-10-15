Full list of tee times for Final Round of the Zozo Championship on Sunday

The 2022 Zozo Championship will enter its final day on Sunday, and an unexpected player is at the top of the leaderboard in search of his sixth career win on the PGA TOUR. Rickie Fowler is at -14 and holding a one-shot lead on the field with 18 holes remaining at the Narashino Country Club in Chiba prefecture, just outside Tokyo, Japan.
Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Fowler is +200 to take home the trophy, with the -13 Keegan Bradley at +230. Both players have had great success on tour previously, but have struggled to find the win column as of late. Fowler hasn’t lifted a trophy since the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February of 2019, and the 2011 PGA Championship winner Bradley hasn’t taken home a title since the BMW Championship in September of 2018.
The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. While there is no PGA TOUR Live coverage this week on ESPN+, the Golf Channel will have full coverage from 11 p.m.-3 a.m. ET.
Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the Zozo Championship on Sunday.
Zozo Championship Round 4 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|9:42 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Rickie Fowler
|Keegan Bradley
|Andrew Putnam
|9:31 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Viktor Hovland
|Maverick McNealy
|Cameron Champ
|9:20 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Hayden Buckley
|Sahith Theegala
|Taylor Moore
|9:09 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Tom Hoge
|Ryo Hisatsune
|Joel Dahmen
|8:58 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Matthew NeSmith
|Beau Hossler
|Sam Ryder
|8:47 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Keita Nakajima
|Emiliano Grillo
|Brandon Wu
|8:36 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Luke List
|Adam Schenk
|Alex Smalley
|8:25 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Lee Hodges
|Brendan Steele
|Adam Long
|8:14 PM
|Tee No. 1
|John Huh
|Tom Kim
|Wyndham Clark
|8:03 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Xander Schauffele
|Patrick Rodgers
|7:52 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Si Woo Kim
|Hideki Matsuyama
|7:41 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Cam Davis
|David Lipsky
|C.T. Pan
|7:30 PM
|Tee No. 1
|J.J. Spaun
|Sebastián Muñoz
|Kazuki Higa
|9:42 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Peter Malnati
|Russell Knox
|Shugo Imahira
|9:31 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Kaito Onishi
|Lucas Herbert
|Tomoharu Otsuki
|9:20 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Aguri Iwasaki
|Davis Riley
|Riki Kawamoto
|9:09 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Naoyuki Kataoka
|Hiroshi Iwata
|Kevin Streelman
|8:58 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|Rikuya Hoshino
|Mito Pereira
|8:47 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Mark Hubbard
|Matt Wallace
|Chez Reavie
|8:36 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Chad Ramey
|Adam Svensson
|8:25 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Troy Merritt
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Kurt Kitayama
|8:14 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Sungjae Im
|Takumi Kanaya
|Cameron Young
|8:03 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Sepp Straka
|Danny Lee
|Collin Morikawa
|7:52 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Stephan Jaeger
|K.H. Lee
|Scott Stallings
|7:41 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Martin Laird
|Mikumu Horikawa
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|7:30 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Dylan Frittelli
|Aaron Rai
|Corey Conners