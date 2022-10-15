 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How much will the winner of the Zozo Championship receive in 2022

We take a look at the purse and winners share for the Zozo Championship, taking place in Inzai, Chiba Prefecture in 2022.

By DKNation Staff
Rickie Fowler of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the third round of the ZOZO Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 15, 2022 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images

The 2022 Zozo Championship is part of the increased purses going to PGA TOUR players, as the newly-competitive environment of professional golf requires bigger money to get the best players to travel

There’s a total of $11 million on offer for the limited-field event in Tokyo, Japan at the Narashino Country Club. Just 78 players are competing, with $1.98 million on offer to the winner based on the TOUR’s standard 18% to the winner schedule.

But despite the field being halved from the usual weekly TOUR stop, there’s the usual gamut of goodies for the victor. A full TOUR exemption through the end of the 2025 season, 500 FedEx Cup points, a spot in the 2023 Masters and PGA Championship, and a place January’s Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawai’i are all there for the victor as well. The 500 FedEx points alone are likely enough to qualify for the Playoffs even without another made cut this year.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2022 Zozo Championship from Tokyo, Japan:

Zozo Championship Prize Money

Place Prize Money
1 $1,980,000
2 $1,188,000
3 $748,000
4 $528,000
5 $440,000
6 $396,000
7 $368,500
8 $341,000
9 $319,000
10 $297,000
11 $275,000
12 $253,000
13 $231,000
14 $209,000
15 $196,240
16 $184,360
17 $173,360
18 $162,360
19 $151,360
20 $140,360
21 $129,360
22 $120,560
23 $111,760
24 $102,960
25 $94,160
26 $85,360
27 $82,060
28 $78,760
29 $75,460
30 $72,160
31 $68,860
32 $65,560
33 $62,260
34 $59,510
35 $56,760
36 $54,010
37 $51,260
38 $49,060
39 $46,860
40 $44,660
41 $42,460
42 $40,260
43 $38,060
44 $35,860
45 $33,660
46 $31,460
47 $29,260
48 $27,500
49 $25,960
50 $25,080
51 $24,420
52 $23,760
53 $23,320
54 $22,880
55 $22,660
56 $22,440
57 $22,220
58 $22,000
59 $21,780
60 $21,560
61 $21,340
62 $21,120
63 $20,900
64 $20,680
65 $20,460
66 $20,240
67 $20,020
68 $19,800
69 $19,580
70 $19,360
71 $19,140
72 $18,920
73 $18,700
74 $18,480
75 $18,260
76 $18,040
77 $17,820
78 $17,600

