How much will the winner of the Zozo Championship receive in 2022

The 2022 Zozo Championship is part of the increased purses going to PGA TOUR players, as the newly-competitive environment of professional golf requires bigger money to get the best players to travel

There’s a total of $11 million on offer for the limited-field event in Tokyo, Japan at the Narashino Country Club. Just 78 players are competing, with $1.98 million on offer to the winner based on the TOUR’s standard 18% to the winner schedule.

But despite the field being halved from the usual weekly TOUR stop, there’s the usual gamut of goodies for the victor. A full TOUR exemption through the end of the 2025 season, 500 FedEx Cup points, a spot in the 2023 Masters and PGA Championship, and a place January’s Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawai’i are all there for the victor as well. The 500 FedEx points alone are likely enough to qualify for the Playoffs even without another made cut this year.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2022 Zozo Championship from Tokyo, Japan: