Who won NASCAR’s South Point 400 race last year?

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend for its second race of the year. The South Point 400 runs on Sunday, October 16 and follows the March Pennzoil 400. This race carries a little more heft as it is the first race in the Round of 8 in the Cup Series playoffs.

This is only the fifth running of the South Point 400, replacing the second race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Denny Hamlin won last year’s race, and was preceded in victory lane by Kurt Busch in 2020, Martin Truex, Jr. in 2019, and Brad Keselowski in 2018.

The Pennzoil 400 runs the same distance, although it’s worth noting it was significantly cooler for that race. The temperature on March 6 was in the high 50s while the temperature for this race will be in the mid-80s. Alex Bowman won the Pennzoil 400 this year, Kyle Larson won it last year, and Joey Logano won the previous two races.

Denny Hamlin is the favorite to win this race with +550 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott follow at +800, with Tyler Reddick, Ross Chastain, and Kyle Larson following at +900.