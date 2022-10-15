 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for South Point 400

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

By DKNation Staff
A general view of racing during the inaugural South Point 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on September 16, 2018, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR is back in Las Vegas for its second race weekend of the year, and it’s a big win for the playoff series. The Cup Series playoffs enter the Round of 8 this weekend and the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is the first of three races in this round.

The race runs on Sunday, but is preceded by qualifying early Sunday afternoon. The drivers will be split into two groups with each group getting a 15-minute warmup session at 12:05 p.m. ET. Individual qualifying runs start at 12:50 p.m. on USA Network.

Group A opens qualifying with each driver running one lap around the track and the five fastest advance to the second round. Group B follows with its top five advancing. The second round features those ten drivers competing for the pole. The starting order for the non-qualifiers will be based on their round one lap time.

Denny Hamlin is the South Point 400 defending champion and is the favorite to repeat at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +550 and is followed by Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott at +800. Alex Bowman won the last Las Vegas race this year in march, which was the Pennzoil 400. He will not race as he works through concussion symptoms.

Entry list

2022 South Point 400 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Ty Gibbs 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Cole Custer 41
28 Ty Dillon 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Bubba Wallace 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
32 Alex Bowman 48
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Landon Cassill 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99
