NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for South Point 400

NASCAR is back in Las Vegas for its second race weekend of the year, and it’s a big win for the playoff series. The Cup Series playoffs enter the Round of 8 this weekend and the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is the first of three races in this round.

The race runs on Sunday, but is preceded by qualifying early Sunday afternoon. The drivers will be split into two groups with each group getting a 15-minute warmup session at 12:05 p.m. ET. Individual qualifying runs start at 12:50 p.m. on USA Network.

Group A opens qualifying with each driver running one lap around the track and the five fastest advance to the second round. Group B follows with its top five advancing. The second round features those ten drivers competing for the pole. The starting order for the non-qualifiers will be based on their round one lap time.

Denny Hamlin is the South Point 400 defending champion and is the favorite to repeat at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +550 and is followed by Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott at +800. Alex Bowman won the last Las Vegas race this year in march, which was the Pennzoil 400. He will not race as he works through concussion symptoms.

