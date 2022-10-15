 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for South Point 400 via live stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s qualifying on Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway via live stream.

By DKNation Staff
A U.S. Air Force flyover during the National Anthem before the start of the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube NASCAR Cup Series race, on March 6, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Chris Williams/LVMS/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Las Vegas this weekend to open the Round of 8 in its annual playoff series. Chase Elliott leads the pack and is followed by Joey Logano, Ross Chastain, and Christopher Bell. This weekend’s South Point 400 will be followed by races at the speedways in Homestead-Miami, and Martinsville.

The South Point 400 runs on Sunday, but is preceded by qualifying on Saturday. Cup Series qualifying in Las Vegas uses the one-lap qualifying format. The field is divided in half with Group A running first and Group B running second. The five fastest in each group advance to the second round of qualifying. The fastest of those ten in that second round claims the pole position with lap times deciding the rest of the starting lineup.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at the USA Network website. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream qualifying and the race.

Defending race champ Denny Hamlin is the pre-qualifying favorite with +550 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Alex Bowman won the last Las Vegas race earlier this year, but will not race due to concussion symptoms.

How to watch qualifying for the South Point 400

Date: Saturday, October 15
Time: 12:50 p.m.
TV channel: USA
Live stream: USA Network

Entry list

2022 South Point 400 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Ty Gibbs 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Cole Custer 41
28 Ty Dillon 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Bubba Wallace 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
32 Alex Bowman 48
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Landon Cassill 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99
37
38
39

More From DraftKings Nation