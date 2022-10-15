How to watch NASCAR qualifying for South Point 400 via live stream

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Las Vegas this weekend to open the Round of 8 in its annual playoff series. Chase Elliott leads the pack and is followed by Joey Logano, Ross Chastain, and Christopher Bell. This weekend’s South Point 400 will be followed by races at the speedways in Homestead-Miami, and Martinsville.

The South Point 400 runs on Sunday, but is preceded by qualifying on Saturday. Cup Series qualifying in Las Vegas uses the one-lap qualifying format. The field is divided in half with Group A running first and Group B running second. The five fastest in each group advance to the second round of qualifying. The fastest of those ten in that second round claims the pole position with lap times deciding the rest of the starting lineup.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at the USA Network website. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream qualifying and the race.

Defending race champ Denny Hamlin is the pre-qualifying favorite with +550 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Alex Bowman won the last Las Vegas race earlier this year, but will not race due to concussion symptoms.

How to watch qualifying for the South Point 400

Date: Saturday, October 15

Time: 12:50 p.m.

TV channel: USA

Live stream: USA Network

Entry list