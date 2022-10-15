 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for South Point 400

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Sunday’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continue this weekend with the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Chase Elliott leads the playoff race while defending race champion Denny Hamlin sits in seventh out of eight remaining drivers.

Qualifying for Sunday’s race will take place on Saturday and gets started at 12:50 p.m. ET. It will air on USA Network and feature the field split in half for two rounds of qualifying. The first round features the drivers in each group running one lap. The five fastest in each group advance to the second round to compete for the pole and to fill out the rest of the top ten in the starting lineup.

Hamlin is the pre-race favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +550 odds. Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott follow at +800. Tyler Reddick, Ross Chastain, and Kyle Larson all follow at +900.

Here is the full entry list for the South Point 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2022 South Point 400 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Ty Gibbs 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Cole Custer 41
28 Ty Dillon 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Bubba Wallace 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
32 Alex Bowman 48
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Landon Cassill 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99
37
38
39

