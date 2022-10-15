NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for South Point 400

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continue this weekend with the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Chase Elliott leads the playoff race while defending race champion Denny Hamlin sits in seventh out of eight remaining drivers.

Qualifying for Sunday’s race will take place on Saturday and gets started at 12:50 p.m. ET. It will air on USA Network and feature the field split in half for two rounds of qualifying. The first round features the drivers in each group running one lap. The five fastest in each group advance to the second round to compete for the pole and to fill out the rest of the top ten in the starting lineup.

Hamlin is the pre-race favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +550 odds. Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott follow at +800. Tyler Reddick, Ross Chastain, and Kyle Larson all follow at +900.

Here is the full entry list for the South Point 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.