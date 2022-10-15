Full list of starting holes + tee times for Round 3 of LIV Golf Invitational from Jeddah

After two rounds of the LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah, Peter Uihlein at -12 holds a one-shot lead over Brooks Koepka at -11. Charl Schwartzel and Sergio Garcia are both three shots adrift at -9.

The tournament gets underway again with a shotgun start at 5:15 a.m. ET. All 47 players will be in groups of three and starting on 16 different holes, so the entire day will be completed with 4-5 hours. Kevin Na withdrew due to illness in the middle of Round 2 on Saturday.

LIV remains without a broadcast deal in the United States, so you can watch LIV Golf Jeddah on its streaming home at DAZN or on the LIV official website, YouTube channel or Facebook page. While rumors of a network television are around, nothing has been confirmed for next season as of yet.

Below is a full list of starting holes for Round 3 of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday.