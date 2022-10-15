 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of starting holes + tee times for Round 3 of LIV Golf Invitational from Jeddah

LIV Golf events are all shotgun starts, with the 47 remaining players beginning at 5:15 a.m. ET on Sunday in Jeddah. Here’s the group and hole from where each player will start the round.

By DKNation Staff
Peter Uihlein of Smash GC reacts after putting on the eighth green during day two of the LIV Golf Invitational - Jeddah at Royal Greens Golf &amp; Country Club on October 15, 2022 in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/LIV Golf via Getty Images

After two rounds of the LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah, Peter Uihlein at -12 holds a one-shot lead over Brooks Koepka at -11. Charl Schwartzel and Sergio Garcia are both three shots adrift at -9.

The tournament gets underway again with a shotgun start at 5:15 a.m. ET. All 47 players will be in groups of three and starting on 16 different holes, so the entire day will be completed with 4-5 hours. Kevin Na withdrew due to illness in the middle of Round 2 on Saturday.

LIV remains without a broadcast deal in the United States, so you can watch LIV Golf Jeddah on its streaming home at DAZN or on the LIV official website, YouTube channel or Facebook page. While rumors of a network television are around, nothing has been confirmed for next season as of yet.

Below is a full list of starting holes for Round 3 of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday.

LIV Golf Round 3 Jeddah Starting Holes

Hole Player 1 Player 2 Player 3
1 Charl Schwartzel Brooks Koepka Peter Uihlein
1 Paul Casey Abraham Ancer Sergio Garcia
2 Sihwan Kim Dustin Johnson James Piot
3 Carlos Ortiz Joaquin Niemann Anirban Lahiri
4 Graeme McDowell Matthew Wolff Patrick Reed
17 Jason Kokrak Chase Koepka Martin Kaymer
16 Talor Gooch Jediah Morgan Lee Westwood
15 Hideto Tanihara Bend Wiesberger Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
6 Harold Varner Ill lan Poulter Turk Pettit
7 Louis Oosthuizen Cameron Smith Bryson DeChambeau
8 Wade Ormsby Shaun Norris Charles Howell Ill
9 Pat Perez Phil Mickelson Richard Bland
10 Phachara Khongwatmai Laurie Canter Sam Horsfield
11 Scott Vincent Sadom Kaewkanjana Branden Grace
12 Hudson Swafford Cameron Tringale Marc Leishman
14 Henrik Stenson Matt Jones

