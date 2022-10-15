How to watch Alsco Uniforms 302 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Las Vegas, Nevada this weekend for the 2022 Alsco Uniforms 302. The Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host the event on Saturday, October 15. The race begins at 3 p.m. ET and will air on NBC with the live stream available at NBC live stream or on the NBC Sports App.

The race is 201 laps around the 1.5--mile circuit. Josh Berry won this race last year, with Chase Biscoe taking the checkered flag in 2020. Noah Gragson enters with the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +250. Ty Gibbs (+300), Justin Allgaier (+400), Trevor Bayne (+600) and Berry (+1000) follow. A.J. Allmendinger has won back-to-back races and has +1200 odds to make it three in a row.

How to watch the Alsco Uniforms 302

Date: Saturday, October 15

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports

Live streaming the 2022 Alsco Uniforms 302 on NBC will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the NBC Sports App app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.