What time is the 2022 Alsco Uniforms 302 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, October 15 with the Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race starts at 3 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. You can watch a live stream on NBC Sports Live.

The race is 201 laps and runs 301.5 mi (485.22 km) in total. The race time usually lasts at least two hours and sometimes as much as near three hours. This is actually the second race of the season in Las Vegas for the Xfinity circuit. The spring race is the Alsco Uniforms 300 and earlier this year, Ty Gibbs won that race with a time of 2:56:15. Last year, Josh Berry won the 302 with a time of 2:26:28 and A.J. Allmendinger won the 300 with a time of 2:38:10. In 2020, Chase Briscoe swept the two races with a fall time of 2:20:51 and a spring time of 2:19:44.

Ty Gibbs and Noah Gragson are co-favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +250 odds. Trevor Bayne is installed at +600, Justin Allgaier is +700, and A.J. Allmendinger is +900.