Illinois QB Tommy DeVito: Status for game vs. Minnesota

Saturday 9:25 AM Update: DeVito will play for the Illini on Saturday against Minnesota.

The Illinois Fighting Illini are ranked for the first time since 2011, and will be heading into their matchup against Minnesota this weekend with quarterback Tommy DeVito.

DeVito, who transferred from Syracuse in the 2022 offseason, sustained an ankle injury in the No. 24 Illini’s 9-6 victory over Iowa on Saturday. His status for the game against Minnesota this weekend was unknown, though head coach Bret Bielema did say that it was not season-ending and that the majority of starters who were injured in the Iowa game should be ready to play Nebraska on October 29.

DeVito has thrown for 1,163 yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions this season, leading Illinois to a 5-1 record. Their only loss is to next-door rival Indiana. The Illini are sitting atop the Big Ten West standings right now, with a 2-1 conference record.

The backup quarterback is Artur Sitkowski, who started for the orange and blue last season.