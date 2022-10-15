Georgia RB Kendall Milton: Status for game vs. Vanderbilt

Georgia running back Kendall Milton left last weekend’s game against Auburn in the second quarter with a groin injury and did not return. And he will not suit up for the No. 1 Bulldogs on Saturday against the Vanderbilt Commodores. The opening line is just shy of 40 points, so the staff could easily allow Milton to rest up this weekend against an easier opponent.

Milton was dealing with hamstring issues in the preseason and has missed games in the past with other leg injuries. The RB has added 284 yards on the ground and four rushing touchdowns this season, as well as a passing touchdown.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has not provided any clear timeline for Milton’s return to play. Milton has not returned to practice yet this week as of Tuesday.

Injury updates from Kirby Smart. WR AD Mitchell hasn't looked as good as pregame vs. Auburn. He played limited snaps. DT Jalen Carter (knee) isn't practicing. ILB Smael Mondon (ankle) similar to last week. He didn't play Saturday. RB Kendall Milton (groin) hasn't practiced yet — Marc Weiszer (@marcweiszer) October 11, 2022

A.D. Mitchell is also in uniform, but not doing much during drills for the Bulldogs.