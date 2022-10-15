College Football Week 7 picks, predictions against the spread

College football isn’t just one of the best sports to watch on a Saturday afternoon, it’s also one of the best to find ways to make plenty of cash as a sharp sports bettor. Each week we’ll find the best value for NCAA football games against the spread, total, and on the moneyline so you can make plenty of cash. No touts, no fees, and just the best numbers we can find.

Here are our best picks on the board to get all the dollars in Week 7 of FBS football. All lines are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Collin Sherwin: 2022 Record 9-12

Alabama vs. Tennessee +9

WE’RE LEANING IN! We’re not saying UT is fixed or that Josh Heupel is going to win an SEC or national championship anytime soon. But the Vols can hang around here, and if Bryce Young can’t finish the game that’s just a bonus. Expect a lot points and a Heisman-worthy performance from Hendon Hooker, as this is a game late in the 4th quarter.

USC +3.5 vs. Utah

Well look at this very, very large trap I’m walking into with eyes completely open. USC’s just better in terms of talent, and even though the MUSS at Rice-Eccles is one of the best homefield advantages in the sport, the Utes just have no one to match up with Caleb Williams to Jordan Addison. I know this is a sucker bet, and I don’t care. The Trojans defense just needs a couple stops and they’ve got this.

Penn State vs. Michigan under 49.5

These are two top-10 defenses against two pedestrian offenses in what might be some crap weather in Ann Arbor. You can be mad you didn’t get this at 51, or you can just take the free money on offer in what should be a war of field goals at most.

Nick Simon: 2022 Record 5-13

Alabama -9 (-110) vs. Tennessee

Listen, I want to believe that Tennessee can pull this off. I really do. The Vols offense is the real deal and I even have Hendon Hooker as my Heisman Trophy frontrunner. But I need to actually see it to believe it and with Bryce Young most likely returning, I can’t go against the Tide. Tennessee will throwing everything and the kitchen sink at Saban’s guys on Saturday but I expect Bama to win by 10, getting the victory and the cover at Neyland Stadium.

Oklahoma State +4 (-110) vs. TCU

In this matchup of Big 12 unbeatens, I have the Cowboys covering and outright winning on the road here. Spencer Sanders has been excellent both through the air and on the ground for OSU and he’s done a good job at taking care of the football this season. On the flip side, TCU’s defense has been a bit shaky this season as evidenced by the unit being ranked 60th for SP+. That’s par for the course for the usually offensive minded Sonny Dykes and his team. Give me the Pokes and the points here.

Arkansas vs. BYU under 66.5 (-110)

66 and the hook seems a bit high for this matchup and it’s an easy choice to go with the under in this one. Arkansas quarterback K.J. Jefferson is returning from a head injury this week but may not be 100%. Meanwhile, BYU’s offense has yet to put up more than 26 points when facing Power Five (we’ll include Notre Dame into this designation) defenses this season. Take the under.

Grace McDermott: 2022 Record 9-12

Kansas +9 vs. Oklahoma (-110)

This pick feels too easy. Even though Jalon Daniels is out for the season, this Oklahoma team has completely fallen apart. The return of Dillon Gabriel after his concussion might help some, but I still think that Kansas has the tools to at least cover the spread here, if not win. Oklahoma’s defense has been very weak all season and backup Jason Bean had an impressive second half against a TCU team that ran all over the Sooners.

BYU ML vs. Arkansas (+100)

Arkansas has not looked like they did at the beginning of the season at any point in recent weeks. After an impressively strong start with wins over Cincinnati and South Carolina, this team has crumbled, losing consecutive blowouts to Alabama and Mississippi State. They’ll go on the road for this one, and BYU is looking like the much more complete team right now. I think the Cougars come home with the win this weekend.

Michigan vs. Penn State under 50.5 (-110)

This is going to be a defensive struggle, and each team’s work is cut out for them. The Nittany Lions know they have to contain Blake Corum on the ground, and the Wolverines know they have to cover Sean Clifford in the air. I think this ends up as a classic low-scoring Big Ten matchup.

Chinmay Vaidya: 2022 Record 9-11-1

Penn State +7.5 (-125) vs. Michigan

I learned my lesson betting whole numbers on the spread last week, so I’m not making that mistake again. Give me the Nittany Lions on an alternate line this week, even in a tough road game. There’s been a lot of noise surrounding Michigan, and Penn State is flying under the radar despite being undefeated. I like Penn State to at least put up a fight here and keep it close.

BYU -1 vs. Arkansas

The Razorbacks are an absolute mess right now and get to go on the road to face a BYU team getting healthy on offense. I’ll take the Cougars as a home underdog, especially after they played Notre Dame tough.

Clemson -6.5 (+125) vs. Florida State

The Tigers are the best team in the ACC by a country mile and should be in the mix for the playoff. The Seminoles are coming off a bad loss to NC State and don’t have the talent yet to re-ignite this rivalry. I’ll take Clemson on an alternate line with a plus-money payout.

Teddy Ricketson: 2022 Record 11-10

Kansas +9 vs. Oklahoma (-110)

Well, time to make good on my promise. Last week I took Oklahoma to cover against Texas, and they got absolutely destroyed. I even wrote in the breakdown that if they didn't cover, go ahead and bet against them for the rest of the year. Here is Week 1 of betting against the Sooners as they try to figure out how to handle the Kansas Basketball Jayhawks on the football field.

North Carolina State ML vs. Syracuse (+150)

Okay, I know that Syracuse is ranked and all, but this feels like a trap game for them. They are coming off a bye week and will have a tough matchup against the Wolfpack. NC State is coming off a 10-point loss against Clemson, but Syracuse’s last game was against...Wagner. This game starts a brutal three-game slate for the Orange with Clemson next week and Notre Dame after, so I think they look past NC State, resulting in their first loss of the season.

USC +3.5 vs. Utah (-110)

USC is starting to click, which spells bad news for the Pac-12. Caleb Williams is finding his footing in the offense, and even though Utah has a good defense, the Trojans will keep this one close. On the road, I think that they will win, but for the purpose of this bet, I am taking them to cover in a competitive game.