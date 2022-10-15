Auburn vs. No. 9 Ole Miss picks and best bets for Week 7 SEC matchup

The Auburn Tigers face the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford on Saturday, with kickoff set for noon ET. Ole Miss enters the game undefeated and a heavy favorite against a struggling Auburn team who has lost three of their last four games and barely escaped Missouri to keep that from being four of four. Ole Miss was surprised by Vanderbilt last week, but after heading into halftime without the lead, the Rebels pulled it together to put up 52 points.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Auburn: No. 44 overall, No. 67 offense, No. 23defense

Ole Miss: No. 6 overall, No. 11 offense, No. 13 defense

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Auburn: 1-5 ATS

Ole Miss: 3-3 ATS

Total

Auburn: Over 3-3

Ole Miss: Over 2-4

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Auburn: No. 17 overall, No. 23 offense, No. 16 defense

Ole Miss: No. 22 overall, No. 22 offense, No. 24 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Ole Miss -16

Total: 55.5

Moneyline: Ole Miss -700, Auburn +510

Opening line: Ole Miss -15.5

Opening total: 54

Weather

78 degrees, 11 MPH wind, 0% chance of rain

The Pick

Ole Miss -16

I haven’t seen anything out of this Auburn team this season that shows the potential to put up a fight against Jaxson Dart and the Rebels. Ole Miss had a bit of a scare against Vandy last week, but with that out of their system, they should come into this matchup ready to dominate the Tigers and cover the spread.

