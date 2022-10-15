No. 19 Kansas vs. Oklahoma picks and best bets for Week 7 Big 12 matchup

The No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks face the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman this Saturday with kickoff set for noon ET. Kansas will be without their star quarterback, Jalon Daniels, who is expected to be out for the season after a shoulder injury against TCU.

Kansas looks to break a 17-game losing streak to Oklahoma, and the teams will enter with Kansas ranked and Oklahoma unranked for the first time since 1992.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Kansas: 41 overall, 19 offense, 80 defense

Oklahoma: 18 overall, 14 offense, 47 defense

Injury update

Kansas

QB Jalon Daniels - Out (shoulder)

RB Daniel Hishaw - Out (leg)

WR Trevor Wilson - Suspended

Oklahoma

QB Dillon Gabriel - GTD (concussion)

WR Theo Wease - GTD (lower body)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Kansas: 5-0-1 ATS

Oklahoma: 2-4 ATS

Total

Kansas: Over 3-3

Oklahoma: Over 2-4

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Kansas: No. 71 overall, No. 77 offense, No. 68 defense

Oklahoma: No. 13 overall, No. 13 offense, No. 13 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oklahoma -9

Total: 64

Moneyline: Oklahoma -315, Kansas +260

Opening line: Oklahoma -7.5

Opening total: 65

Weather

76 degrees, 11 MPH wind, 0% chance of rain

The Pick

Kansas +9

This Kansas team can do it without Jalon Daniels, especially against an Oklahoma squad that has totally gone off the rails. A 49-0 loss to Texas last week for the Sooners really highlighted how far they’ve fallen, and Jayhawks backup Jason Bean is a solid player with in-game experience. The Jayhawks will cover.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.