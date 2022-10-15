No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 5 Michigan picks and best bets for Week 7 Big Ten matchup

No. 5 Michigan will host No. 10 Penn State at the Big House this weekend, with kickoff set for noon ET. One of two top-10 matchups of the day, this Big Ten showdown is a significant turning point in the season for both teams. They’re both undefeated and highly ranked, but neither has needed to prove themselves in a truly challenging game up to this point. Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Penn State: No. 14 overall, No. 46 offense, No. 6 defense

Michigan: No. 4 overall, No. 8 offense, No. 9 defense

Injury update

Penn State

WR Keandre Lambert-Smith - Questionable (foot)

Michigan

WR Roman Wilson - GTD (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Penn State: 3-2 ATS

Michigan: 3-3 ATS

Total

Penn State: Over 3-2

Michigan: Over 1-5

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Penn State: No. 10 overall, No. 7 offense, No. 14 defense

Michigan: No. 15 overall, No. 15 offense, No. 15 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Michigan -7

Total:49.5

Moneyline: Michigan -275, Penn State +230

Opening line: Michigan -7

Opening total: 50.5

Weather

49 degrees, 13 MPH wind, 1% chance of rain

The Pick

Under 49.5

Penn State and Michigan both enter this game needing to prove themselves. They’re both undefeated, they’re both ranked in the top 10, but they have yet to face any real challenges. This is going to be a defense-heavy game as Penn State attempts to stuff Blake Corum and Michigan steps it up to stymie Sean Clifford. I think this is a classic low-scoring Big Ten matchup.

