No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 5 Michigan picks and best bets for Week 7 Big Ten matchup

No. 5 Michigan will host No. 10 Penn State at the Big House this weekend, with kickoff set for noon ET. One of two top-10 matchups of the day, this Big Ten showdown is a significant turning point in the season for both teams. They’re both undefeated and highly ranked, but neither has needed to prove themselves in a truly challenging game up to this point. Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Penn State: No. 14 overall, No. 46 offense, No. 6 defense
Michigan: No. 4 overall, No. 8 offense, No. 9 defense
Injury update
Penn State
WR Keandre Lambert-Smith - Questionable (foot)
Michigan
WR Roman Wilson - GTD (undisclosed)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Penn State: 3-2 ATS
Michigan: 3-3 ATS
Total
Penn State: Over 3-2
Michigan: Over 1-5
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Penn State: No. 10 overall, No. 7 offense, No. 14 defense
Michigan: No. 15 overall, No. 15 offense, No. 15 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Michigan -7
Total:49.5
Moneyline: Michigan -275, Penn State +230
Opening line: Michigan -7
Opening total: 50.5
Weather
49 degrees, 13 MPH wind, 1% chance of rain
The Pick
Under 49.5
Penn State and Michigan both enter this game needing to prove themselves. They’re both undefeated, they’re both ranked in the top 10, but they have yet to face any real challenges. This is going to be a defense-heavy game as Penn State attempts to stuff Blake Corum and Michigan steps it up to stymie Sean Clifford. I think this is a classic low-scoring Big Ten matchup.
