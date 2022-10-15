Arkansas vs. BYU picks and best bets for Week 7 matchup

The BYU Cougars will host the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday in Provo. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Arkansas is coming off a tough loss to Mississippi State, their third loss in a row after starting the season 3-0. Quarterback KJ Jefferson has been out since suffering a concussion against Alabama, but is expected to return this weekend.

BYU fell in a close one against Notre Dame last weekend, marking their second loss of the season and pushing them out of the AP Poll. A win over Arkansas this weekend could be a case for getting back into the rankings.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings.

Arkansas: No. 39 overall, No. 21 offense, No. 70 defense

BYU: No. 52 overall, No. 45 offense, No. 55 defense

Injury update

Arkansas

QB KJ Jefferson - Probable (concussion)

BYU

WR Gunner Romney - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Chase Roberts - Probable (undisclosed)

RB Miles Davis - Questionable (leg)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Arkansas: 2-4 ATS

BYU: 2-4 ATS

Total

Arkansas: Over 4-1-1

BYU: Over 4-2

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Arkansas: No. 27 overall, No. 26 offense, No. 32 defense

BYU: No. 80 overall, No. 75 offense, No. 90 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: BYU -1

Total: 66.5

Moneyline: Arkansas -105, BYU -115

Opening line: BYU -2.5

Opening total: 59.5

Weather

69 degreees, 5 MPH wind, 0% chance of rain

The Pick

BYU -1

BYU looks like the much more complete team right now. Even the return of KJ Jefferson doesn’t change the fact that Arkansas’ defense allowed Mississippi State to hang 40 on the scoreboard last week after allowing 49 from Alabama the week before. If Jaren Hall can get back up to his usual numbers after being shut down by the Notre Dame defense (he’s averaging 287 passing yards per game with last week’s stats removed), the home advantage should put the Cougars over the top in this pick-em.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.