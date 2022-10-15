No. 15 NC State vs. No. 18 Syracuse picks and best bets for Week 7 ACC matchup

No. 15 NC State will travel north to play No. 18 Syracuse in an exciting ACC matchup with conference title implications. NC State narrowly escaped a loss to Florida State last week after losing QB Devin Leary to a shoulder injury, and Syracuse has shocked the football world by remaining undefeated at the halfway point in the season in their first 5-0 start since 1987.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

NC State: No. 32 overall, No. 71 offense, No. 12 defense

Syracuse: No. 57 overall, No. 61 offense, No. 45 defense

Injury update

NC State

WR Anthony Smith - Questionable (undisclosed)

QB Devin Leary - Questionable (shoulder)

WR Devin Carter - Probable (undisclosed)

TE Trent Pennix - Questionable (wrist)

RB Demie Sumo-Karngbaye - Probable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

NC State: 2-4 ATS

Syracuse: 4-1 ATS

Total

NC State: Over 3-3

Syracuse: Over 2-3

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

NC State: No. 32 overall, No. 46 offense, No. 21 defense

Syracuse: No. 67 overall, No. 70 offense, No. 58 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Syracuse -3

Total: 42.5

Moneyline: Syracuse -165, NC State +140

Opening line: Syracuse -3

Opening total: 44

Weather

66 degrees, 15% chance of rain, 11 MPH winds

The Pick

Syracuse -3

NC State without Devin Leary is not the same NC State we’ve been watching all season. While it’s not confirmed whether or not he’s playing right now, this line is based on the assumption that he’s not. He struggled last week against Florida State and against Clemson the week before that, so even if he’s playing, he’ll be coming in on a cold streak with shoulder issues. This is Syracuse’s chance to prove that they’re the real deal and not some lucky fluke, and I think they’re going to take that chance and run with it.