No. 15 NC State vs. No. 18 Syracuse picks and best bets for Week 7 ACC matchup

No. 15 NC State will travel north to play No. 18 Syracuse in an exciting ACC matchup with conference title implications. NC State narrowly escaped a loss to Florida State last week after losing QB Devin Leary to a shoulder injury, and Syracuse has shocked the football world by remaining undefeated at the halfway point in the season in their first 5-0 start since 1987.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
NC State: No. 32 overall, No. 71 offense, No. 12 defense
Syracuse: No. 57 overall, No. 61 offense, No. 45 defense
Injury update
NC State
WR Anthony Smith - Questionable (undisclosed)
QB Devin Leary - Questionable (shoulder)
WR Devin Carter - Probable (undisclosed)
TE Trent Pennix - Questionable (wrist)
RB Demie Sumo-Karngbaye - Probable (undisclosed)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
NC State: 2-4 ATS
Syracuse: 4-1 ATS
Total
NC State: Over 3-3
Syracuse: Over 2-3
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
NC State: No. 32 overall, No. 46 offense, No. 21 defense
Syracuse: No. 67 overall, No. 70 offense, No. 58 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Syracuse -3
Total: 42.5
Moneyline: Syracuse -165, NC State +140
Opening line: Syracuse -3
Opening total: 44
Weather
66 degrees, 15% chance of rain, 11 MPH winds
The Pick
Syracuse -3
NC State without Devin Leary is not the same NC State we’ve been watching all season. While it’s not confirmed whether or not he’s playing right now, this line is based on the assumption that he’s not. He struggled last week against Florida State and against Clemson the week before that, so even if he’s playing, he’ll be coming in on a cold streak with shoulder issues. This is Syracuse’s chance to prove that they’re the real deal and not some lucky fluke, and I think they’re going to take that chance and run with it.